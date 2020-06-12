Funeral services for William Fitzhenry, 60, of Madisonville, Texas, was held on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Madisonville Funeral Home in Madisonville, Texas. Rev. Ryan Dansby officiated the service and interment followed at Ten Mile Cemetery in Madison County.
Funeral services for William Fitzhenry, 60, of Madisonville, Texas, was held on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Madisonville Funeral Home in Madisonville, Texas. Rev. Ryan Dansby officiated the service and interment followed at Ten Mile Cemetery in Madison County.
William Patrick Fitzhenry was born July 27, 1959 in Baytown, Texas and died on June 5, 2020 in Madisonville, Texas.
He went to elementary and junior high schools in Texas, Missouri and West Virginia. He graduated from George Washington High School in Charleston, West Virginia, and attended the University of Charleston before moving back to Texas. He lived most of his life in the Houston area and came to Madisonville in 2008. Patrick was self-employed and founded several businesses while in Houston.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and his brother, Stephen Fitzhenry. He is survived by his children, Samuel Ryan Fitzhenry, William Rainer Fitzhenry and Caitlin Victoria Fitzhenry; grandson, Kylar Smith-Fitzhenry; father, Rev. Bill Fitzhenry; mother, Darlene Fitzhenry; sister, Kelli Machen (James); twin brother, Michael Fitzhenry; brother, Mitchell Fitzhenry and nieces and nephews, Michelle Dominguez-Chavez, Zachary Eskins, Maxwell Eskins, Ray Fitzhenry, Julia Fitzhenry, Kelsie Fitzhenry and Leslie Fitzhenry.
Patrick was an avid sports fan, in particular, Texas Longhorns and Houston Astros. He was a faithful member of Pleasant Grove Reformed Church in North Zulch and an excellent Bible student, with a special emphasis on James, Proverbs and the Psalms.
Arrangements are under the direction of Madisonville Funeral Home in Madisonville, Texas.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of William Patrick Fitzhenry please visit our Tribute Store.
Commented