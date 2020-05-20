John (Rick) Estrada, 64, went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 17, 2020 in Baytown, Texas. Born October 5, 1955 to Consepsion and Lois Estrada in Baytown, Texas.
He attended DeZavala Elementary School, Baytown Junior High School and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1974 and received an associate’s degree in mid management. He married the love of his life and together they raised three children.
John had a strong work ethic beginning with his dad teaching him to take care of the family yard and Our Lady of Guadalupe church grounds.
His first job was with El Toro Mexican Restaurant on Decker Drive then moving next door to The Brisket Bar B Que. He held other jobs before being hired on with Mobay which over the years became Bayer from which he retired in May 2015.
John was a good man with a generous heart believing what we give in life defines us. He shared his blessings often knowing that what we give comes back to us so we can continue to share our blessings.
He loved spoiling his grandchildren, attending their school presentations and helping with their homework. Getting out on the riding mower to cut the grass was his favorite chore around the house. Tejano music was his choice for listening and dancing, he attended local Tejano music events and the annual Miller Outdoor Festival Chicano as often as possible.
John loved sports always supporting Houston teams, the Oilers, Astros, Rockets, Comets and Texans. He loved and enjoyed playing softball having started at a young age as bat boy for the Baytown Cardinals. As he got older he played with various teams around Baytown.
His faith was his foundation, starting at a young age he served as an alter boy for Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Baytown. An active member of Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Baytown, he served on the Parrish council, took the lead or participated in many of the fund raising dinners and annual bazaars.
John had a short battle with liver cancer and was exceptionally brave always staying positive these last couple of months. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
His parents, Consepsion and Lois Estrada and sister Connie Martin precede him in death.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years Esther, children Jason Estrada (Tracie), Nickolas Estrada (Laura), daughter Olivia Garza (Shaun), and brother Robert Estrada; grandsons Anthonee and Kaden; granddaughters Reagan, Jordan, Grace, Kamryn, and Sofia.
Serving as pallbearers are Kaden Garza, Mike Gonzalez, David Nieto, Jared Rodriguez, Mike Flores, and Vince Flores.
Honorary pallbearers are Reynaldo (Woody) Lopez Jr., Eric Rodriguez and David Gonzales
Visitation will be held at Earthman Baytown Funeral Home, 3919 Garth Rd. Baytown, Texas on Thursday May 21, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. with a rosary at 6pm.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday on May 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1907 Carolina Ave. Baytown, Texas.
