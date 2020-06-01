Lemoyne Layfayette Whitesides (L.L.) 78 years of age of Frankston, Texas went Home to the Lord on Friday May 29, 2020. Lemoyne had been a resident of The Heights of Tyler, Texas.
Lemoyne was born near Troup, Texas. on June 24, 1941 to Robert L. Whitesides and Mozelle M. Whitesides. He had three sisters Laveda, Carolyn, and Donna.
He attended Lee Junior College in Baytown, Texas and Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, Texas. Prior to going in the Army.
On January 19, 1964 he married Billie Sue Christensen and they had two sons, Robert Daniel Whitesides (Dan) and Fred Ray Whitesides.
Lemoyne was employed by Gulf States Utilities (The Entergy Corporation) where he worked as a Utility line designer and Staking engineer, and Right of Way Party Chief.
His life included several hobbies, Little League Baseball Coach, Pee Wee Football Coach, Hunting Mule Deer in Colorado and Fly Fishing for Trout in Colorado and Arkansas. He was also an accomplished architect, designing houses for himself, his parents and his sister, as well he was a cabinet maker and wood furniture builder, having built pieces of furniture for his kids, grand kids and relatives.
L.L. is survived by
sons Dan Whitesides (Brandi) of Gunnison, Colorado, Fred Whitesides Conroe, Texas;
grandchildren, Amanda (Kenneth) Lucas, Wesley David Whitesides, Emily Tate Whitesides, Raegan Gail Whitesides; sisters, Laveda (Neal) Voytek Livingston, Texas and Donna (Gary) Campbell Baytown, Texas; nieces and nephews, Michael (Julie) Voytek, Stacey (Matt) Pyrtle, Jana
Campbell, Lynn (Georgia) Crawford, Robin (Eric) Isolica, Don (Tracy) Larsen, Trina (B.J.) Strange, Jimmy Atkinson; brother and sister-in-laws Jim and Peggy Atkinson, Don and Lucy Christensen; and numerous other nieces, nephews and cousins.
Lemoyne was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Mozelle Whitesides; by his wife Billie Sue Whitesides; in-laws, Bill and Mary Christensen; sister Carolyn; nephew Timothy Robert Campbell.
Graveside services for Lemoyne Whitesides will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the Union Grove Cemetery near Troup, Texas. Rev. Steve Edwards will officiate. Viewing/ Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service.
Pallbearers: Dan Whitesides, Fred Whitesides, Wesley Whitesides, Michael Voytek, and Kenneth Lucas. Honorary Pallbearer Phil McDonald.
Funeral arrangements by Autry Funeral Home of Jackonsville, Texas.
