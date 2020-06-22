Barbara Ann Sindle Powell

Barbara Ann Sindle passed away on June 17, 2020. Service will be held at Santana Funeral Home in Baytown, TX on Wednesday, June 24th. Family will be receiving friends from 12 to 4 p.m. The service will begin at 1 p.m. The Arrangements or cards in Barbara's honor can be sent to the family, care of Santana Funeral Directors, 6505 Decker Dr. Baytown TX 77520.
Barbara Ann Sindle went home to be with our loved ones on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. She was born in El Dorado, Arkansas on September 16, 1953 to parents, Billy James Sindle and Claudine McKnight-Sindle. Barbara spent many of her years in Baytown where she was a loving mother and proud, doting grandmother. She loved her family unconditionally and would give the shirt off her back to any of them in need. She was also a tough woman, in every sense of the word, the kind of woman you know when she got to Heaven, she was raising some heck! She'll be very dearly missed and loved, forever and always. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Mary Frances, brothers John Paul, and Donald Earl.
She was survived in life by her children, son Chris Powell and daughter Kassie and husband Nolan Urbanski. Her brothers and sisters, Connie Sue and Robert Pitman, Pete and Mary Grace Sindle, Billy Carol and Jeanette Sindle, Tammy Lou Sindle, Bobby Joe and Kathy Sindle, Michael Wayne Sindle, Lisa and Kenny Delome, and James and Cressie Sindle. Her grandchildren, Arron and Forest Powell, Zoe LaLayne Powell, Torryn Cornellia Urbanski and Sarah Sheppard. Her great grandchildren, Aiden Lee and Addison Lee Powell. She was also survived by numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
Service will be held at Santana Funeral Home in Baytown, TX on Wednesday, June 24th. Family will be receiving friends from 12 to 4 p.m. The service will begin at 1 p.m. The Arrangements or cards in Barbara's honor can be sent to the family, care of Santana Funeral Directors, 6505 Decker Dr. Baytown TX 77520.
Commented