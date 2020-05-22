(Jake) Jacob Thomas Harris, 30, of Seabrook, passed away on May 12, 2020 at his residence. Jake was born to parents, Kyle and Cindy Harris on December 18, 1989. A private memorial service was held to celebrate Jake’s life.
(Jake) Jacob Thomas Harris, 30, of Seabrook, passed away on May 12, 2020 at his residence. Jake was born to parents, Kyle and Cindy Harris on December 18, 1989.
He was a graduate of Robert E. Lee High School. After high school, he acquired an Associate degree in process technology from Lee College with a GPA of 3.7. Jake always took pride in adding that to his resumes along with the fact that he was in the top 10% of his class. He was currently working as a process technician operator for Dow.
Jake had a love for life, for people, and for God. He had an adventurous soul, so full of personality, and funny. It was not uncommon to receive videos from him doing impersonations of people such as Forrest Gump. He loved the challenges of cooking and the reward that you received after a job well done, but he especially loved the family Barbecues. A favorite past time of Jake’s was fishing. Many hours were spent catching Reds and making memories. He also enjoyed shooting pool, playing golf, skateboarding and video games.
In Jake’s adolescent days he enjoyed playing sports such as basketball, baseball and football. He showed interest in becoming a preacher as a young man which is why his parents brought him to multiple states to go to different church organized seminars. This only helped to develop the bond and love he had for Jesus.
In more recent days, he realized he had a love for gardening, as Jenny did, and had started to develop a green thumb growing avocados and other things. Though, his time with us was short, the love he gave and the memories he made, will last with us for a lifetime.
Jake is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Thomas Black; paternal grandmother Aline Wunsch and husband Eddie; paternal grandfather Charles Harris; and uncle Arthur Lee LaFour.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jenny Nolde; parents Kyle and Cindy Harris; brother Joshua Harris; the world’s greatest grandma Mittie Black VanMieghem; father-in-law Ron Nolde and wife, Diana; mother-in-law Teresa Weed and husband Brad Peterson; uncles Johnny Black, and Chuck Harris and wife Charise; aunt Kathi LaFour; sisters-in-law Codi Nolde, Ronnie Nolde, Megan Berkheimer, Korin Nolde, Renae Carpenter, and husband E.J., Lindsey Westhoff and husband Kurt, Jessica Legler, and Michelle Nolde; niece, Samatha Bergeron, “Fur sister” Bella; and “Fur babies” Rodeo and Boo.
A private memorial service was held to celebrate Jake’s life.
Commented