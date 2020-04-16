Glenda Rebecca George passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020. A memorial gathering will be scheduled at a later date. Friends, family, and others wishing to attend can reach out to her brothers via social media.
Glenda Rebecca George, 49, of Anahuac, Texas passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
She was born on December 18, 1970 to Gayle and Martha Ellen George in Baytown.
Glenda was a member of Maranatha/Hillside Church, and was a devoted born again Christian. She loved to write and had a vivid imagination.
Glenda will be remembered for her lively personality, and her love of Bonanza, Hee-Haw and Lord of the Rings.
Glenda is preceded in death by her parents.
She leaves behind brothers Geremy Reuben George of Anahuac, Glenn Ray George and wife Nicki of Moss Bluff, Louisiana; nieces Abbie, Elizabeth, Darbi, Natalie and nephew Nathan.
