Betty Duvall, lifelong resident of Baytown, passed away on June 3, 2020 surrounded by her children.
After high school, she attended SMU for three years and graduated from Baylor. She received her Masters of Education degree from the University of Houston. She taught school for 38 years in Baytown.
Betty is predeceased by her husband James of 50 years, and by her parents.
She is survived by her three children; Mary, Bryan, and Leslie, as well as Charlotte and Big Boy, her beloved cats. She is also survived by six grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.
Betty loved animals, her church, cooking, her back yard, and her many friends.
Due to Covid 19, services are postponed to a later date.
Contributions in Betty’s memory may be made to Cedar Bayou Grace Methodist, 3700 N. Hwy. 146, Baytown, TX 77520; A Life to Live, P.O. Box 873, Baytown, TX 77522; Baytown Humane Society, P.O. Box 2772, Baytown, TX 77522-2772; Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Rd., Kanab, Utah, 84741.
