Teressa Paxton Stovall Rodriguez passed away on August 8, 2020. Family is asking in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Lupus Foundation of America in her name. Memorial service is to be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.at Celebration of Life Church in Baytown, Texas. Seating capacity is limited, so virtual service will be provided though Facebook Event "Celebration of Life for Teressa Stovall Rodriguez".
Teressa Paxton Stovall Rodriguez, 60, of Baytown, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 8, 2020 surrounded by family.
