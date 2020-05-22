Clark Hartman Day, 77 of Katy, Texas, passed away May 19, 2020. He was born in Baytown, Texas on August 3, 1942 to Allen and Lillian Day. He was married to Tommie Day for 56 years.
Clark had a career in upholstery for over 35 years and later enjoyed a second career in photography.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, his grand dog Daisy and would never pass up a good Whataburger.
Clark was preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Lillian Day, and brother-in-law Bob Guidry.
He is survived by his wife, Tommie Day of Katy, Texas; son and daughter-in-law, Darren and Jean Anne Day of Galveston, Tx; daughter and son-in-law, Dottie and Dwayne Trahan of Katy, Tx; granddaughter Megan Spies and husband Andrew of McKinney, Tx; granddaughter Lucy Gregory and husband Tanner of College Station, Texas; sister Janet Guidry of Taylor, Texas; niece Robin Adams and husband David of Austin, Texas and good friend Ray Escobedo of Baytown, Texas
Services will be held at Navarre Funeral Home in Baytown, Texas on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 1 p.m. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers Darren Day, Dwayne Trahan, Andrew Spies, Tanner Gregory and Ray Escobedo.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Periwinkle Foundation, Candlelighters Houston or The Ballard House.
