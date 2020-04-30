Margarita Garza Rodriguez, 52, of Baytown, Texas, passed away April 28, 2020. She was born in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico on May 22, 1967 to Marcelino and Bertha Garza. She was married to Oracio Garcia Rodriguez for 31 years.
Margarita was a member of Iglesia Emanuel Church in Baytown. She had a deep love and passion for her church and enjoyed gardening and beautiful flowers.
She is preceded in death by her father, Marcelio Salinas Garza. She is survived by her husband, Oracio Garcia Rodriguez; three sons, Oracio, Jr. and Shari Rodriguez, Aaron and Stacy Rodriguez, Gabriel Rodriguez; grandchildren, Melanie Rodriguez and Victor Barron; mother, Bertha Yolanda Arce Salinas; two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Sergio and Gloria Garza, and Francisco and Magdalena Garza.
The family will receive friends for visitation between the hours of 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, 2020 and Friday, May 1, 2020 at Navarre Funeral Home.
A graveside service will take place on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery, Baytown, Texas.
Please visit www.navarrefuneralhome.com to share a memory and words of comfort with the family.
