Norman Clayton Barnett passed away in the early morning of June 8, 2020.
Services were held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Cedar Bayou Baptist Church, 3116 N. Alexander Dr. Baytown, Texas, Pastor Mark Broussard. Pastor Johnathon Taylor, Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church officiating. Interment Magnolia Springs Cemetery, Magnolia Springs, Texas.
Services Entrusted To: Robey Funeral Home “A Family Of Helping Hands” 281-428-9911
On the beautiful day of October 1, 1929 Norman Clayton Barnett was born to the late Moses Barnett and Victoria Barnett in Magnolia Springs, Texas, he was the oldest son out of 15 children. Norman confessed to Christ at a very early age and was baptized in Magnolia Spring Texas. N.C. or “Nunk” as he was later called attended schools and played sports. Being the eldest son, he helped his father take care of the family with farming the land by harvesting peas, corn, sweet potatoes and many other vegetables; and mostly his famous watermelons. N.C. later came to Baytown and moved in with his eldest sister Helen Phillips. In 1951, he met and married the love of his life, the late Tommie Lee Lands which he called “Doll”. He worked at Britton Cravens for many years and Champion Paper Mill Co. To support his family, he worked at both sites; Britton Cravens Lumber Company on his days off from his regular job at Champion Paper Mill all while farming vegetables for support of his family. They later moved to the Cedar Bayou Community being the second house to be built in this neighborhood.
They both united with Mt Olive Missionary Baptist Church where Deacon N.C. Barnett was a FAITHFUL Deacon and Sunday School Superintendent. He was full of GODS GIVEN WISDOM that was received by all until his health begin to fail him. On the early morning of June 8, 2020 our Lord called him home from labor to reward.
Deacon N.C. leaves to mourn six children: Carl Barnett (Margie) of Houston, , Anthony Barnett of Baytown, Kelly Barnett of Houston, Darlene Scott (Jereal) of Laporte, Ervin “Tunchy” Barnett and Sonia Barnett Barrett of Baytown. Nine grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He also leaves to mourn sisters, Helen Phillips, Baytown, Katherine Adams (Jerry) Magnolia Spring, Inez Thomas, Atlanta Ga., and Betty Jean Citizen, Houston. Brothers, Wilbert Barnett (Marilyn), Woodville, Ester Lee Barnett, Houston, Erska Barnett (Doris), Fairfield Ca, Mozell Barnett, Magnolia Spring, Don Barnett (Claudette) Baytown, and a numerous host of relatives and friends.
Those preceded in death are Burnett Clay, Annette Barnett, a twin baby boy and Joseph and Josephine Barnett.
