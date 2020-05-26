Anna Lois “Ammi” Dunlap

Anna Lois Dunlap went home to be with her heavenly Father on Wednesday April 15, 2020. Anna, or Ammi as some of her family called her, was a wonderful woman that loved with all of her heart. She never knew a stranger.
Anna was born October 29, 1936 in Mont Belvieu, Texas. She has three sisters and four brothers. Anna is survived by her husband of 65 years B.T. Dunlap, sister Eula Clark, Son Richard Wayne Dunlap, Daughter Kimberli Faye McClure and husband Allen Wayne McClure, Grandchildren Kendra Faye Ponder and husband James Michael Ponder, Morgan Renee Dunlap, Kailyn DaNee’ Tackett and husband Michael Elliott Tackett, great-grandchildren, Kensington, Delaney, and Elliott Tackett, Jordyn, Isabella, Ellie, and Harley Ponder as well as many more brothers and sister in Christ.
Anna’s life was one to be admired that consisted of serving the Lord by helping and loving all around her. She never backed away from a challenge and achieved anything she set her mind to. She was a star basketball player as well as a cheerleader and Salutatorian of her graduating class and was offered a scholarship to Rice University and Baylor University, but instead followed her heart to marry B.T.
Anna hated cooking unless it was mud pies. She was also a firm believer in the messier things were the more fun they were including playing with rice, flour, making mud pies and so much more. Anna loved being outdoors and spending time with her family. Her greatest joy was seeing her family together loving and laughing with each other.
Although Anna is no longer physically here, her memories live on in all of the lives she has touched.
Funeral arrangements will be May 29, 2020 at 7 p.m. at Old River Assembly of God 40 County Rd. 401 Dayton, TX 77535.
