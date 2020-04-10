Gene Lenamond, 86, died April 8, 2020, at his home surrounded by loved ones. Gene was born in Groesbeck , Texas, but moved with his parents to Cedar Bayou when he was three years old. Private graveside services will be held at the Cobb Cemetery in Groesbeck, Texas on a later date. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. Anyone wishing to contribute a memorial, please select a charity of your choice or the Baytown Historical Museum, 220 W. Defee, Baytown 77520 or the NRA in care of Carl Chaffin, 2208 County Rd. 486, Dayton, Tx 77535.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents Grady and Mell Dean Herod Lenamond; his wife Ernestine; his step-mother Faye Lenamond; brothers Horace, Lynn Jay and Farris.
He is survived by Maria and Victor Soto; Gloria Martinez and family; life-long friend Frankie Brewer and family; Shawn and Milena McDonald and family; granddaughter Rita and Thomas Barker; sister Judy Telford and family; Roy and Marilyn Reed; many nieces and nephews; and friends too numerous to name. We will miss his kindness and humor beyond words.
Gene was a worker. He worked from the time he was a young boy until he retired in 2018 at the age of 84. Gene attended Cedar Bayou High School through the 10th grade when he transferred to Robert E. Lee. He enrolled in the DE Program where he worked half-a-day and studied half-a-day under the tutelage of Felix Hatchell. He worked as a welder apprentice and became so accomplished that he won the Texas State Championship in welding. This led to his career in the construction business.
After graduation he went to work in Freeport for a chemical company and this led to him accepting a job as a construction supervisor abroad. He then worked in Thailand, Turkey, Panama, and the Sudan until he returned to the States many years later.
When he returned he converted the J. C. Penney building which he owned into an antique emporium. He sold antiques but he also became hooked on being a collector. He then purchased land on Fig Orchard Road and started a tree farm from scratch. He sold the tree farm in 2016 and devoted his full time to his Wood and Mulch Yard in Houston. Better than working in the office, his favorite thing was climbing onto his dozer to push around mulch piles and he did so until the day he retired in 2018 when he sold the yard. He had many loyal and devoted employees who he considered family and with whom he still kept in touch.
Gene was an active supporter of the NRA where he made many friends.
Gene was baptized into the Church of Christ faith at the age of 16.
Private graveside services will be held at the Cobb Cemetery in Groesbeck, Texas on a later date. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Anyone wishing to contribute a memorial, please select a charity of your choice or the Baytown Historical Museum, 220 W. Defee, Baytown 77520 or the NRA in care of Carl Chaffin, 2208 County Rd. 486, Dayton, Tx 77535.
