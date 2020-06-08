Cecil E. Powe passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Rollingbrook Rehab, surrounded by his wife Joyce and grandson Joe Moody. Cecil was 95 years, one month and five days old. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Earthman Baytown Funeral Home, 3919 Garth Road, Baytown, Texas 77521. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. at Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery, 8624 Garth Road, Baytown, Texas 77521.
Cecil and Joyce were married for 54 years. Cecil has loved his family very much and was loved by his stepchildren very much. He had three stepchildren, two boys and one girl, this will be a loss to them also.
Cecil was born and went to school in Ellisville, Mississippi. He was the youngest of five children, there were two girls and three boys, including Cecil.
Cecil is preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Ethel Lestervick and Annie Henderson; his brothers Colen Powe, wife Kathern and Johnny Powe, wife Kay.
Cecil Served in the U.S. Army from 1943-1946 and served in WWII. He was a member of Calvary Missionary Baptist Church since 1963. He was church treasury for over 30 years.
He worked for the U.S. Post Office from 1952-1984 and Retired with 32 years of service. He worked for Harris County Precinct 2 from 1985-1998 and retired with 13 years of service. In 2001, he went back to Harris County Precinct 2 part time for 10 additional years, until 3-20-2011.
Cecils’ hobbies included watching Nascar Racing, Womens National Sports, Collecting Cars and his special friend, Trixie, daschund, always at his side.
Survived by Joyce Powe, Joe Moody’s Family, Wayne White’s Family, Ernest White’s Family, Bro. Paul Cleveland family, Cecil’s nephew Randy Powe and niece Betty Powe Livingston, from Mississippi. And special friends that came to see about us and see if we needed anything, you are incredibly special to us.
