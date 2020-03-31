Billy Wade Lucas has passed away. A memorial service will be planned for May or June 2020. The family requests donations be made to Faith Presbyterian Church or Bay Area Relay for Life in lieu of flowers.
Billy Wade Lucas was born January 1, 1935 to Wayne and Velma Lucas in Sherman, Texas.
He graduated from Sherman High School in 1953 and continued his education at North Texas State College (now known as University of North Texas) graduating with a Business Administration Degree in 1957.
Bill married Mildred Hamby of Orange, Texas on August 25, 1956. He served in the United States Army in 1957, 1961-62. Bill and Mildred settled in Baytown in 1962 and he began working in the insurance industry until his retirement in 1999.
Bill and Mildred were members of Faith Presbyterian Church where they served on numerous committees and as volunteers.
Bill’s hobbies were his volunteer work in the community. Bill has been a Mason since 1956. He served as President of the Baytown Kiwanis club and Lieutenant Governor of Texas/Oklahoma District for Kiwanis International. Bill worked with the American Cancer Society, serving as board member and working Relay for Life. He was a caregiver to his wife, Mildred, as she battled cancer, and always offered rides to anyone needing to go to Houston for appointments or treatments. Bill volunteered for Lifeline and was a 2006 unsung hero for the Baytown Sun.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Velma Lucas; his wife Mildred Lucas, his brother and sister in law Jim and June Lucas.
He is survived by his son and daughter in law Chris and Jenifer Lucas, daughter Cyndi Hill, grandchildren Jaime, Allie and Raegen Hill, Kaylynn, Madison, Gage and Alyson Lucas. Numerous nieces and nephews and many great lifelong friends that became family.
A memorial service will be planned for May or June 2020. The family requests donations be made to Faith Presbyterian Church or Bay Area Relay for Life in lieu of flowers.
Commented