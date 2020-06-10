Agnes Miller-Brown of La Porte, Texas born on January 27, 1945 passed away on June 7, 2020. Funeral arrangements are being held by Robey Funeral Home of Baytown, Texas. Funeral service will be held at Bayshore Baptist Church, 11315 Spencer Highway, La Porte, Texas on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Today's e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Greater Baytown
Tuned In TV
Chambers County Weekly
- To view our latest issue click the image on the left.
Obituaries
Sun Weekly Survey
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- Strange case of 2 kids who vanished in Idaho takes grim turn
- Relatives: Bodies found are 2 kids missing since September
- Amazon bans police use of its face recognition for a year
- 'Stop the pain,' George Floyd's brother pleads with Congress
- NASCAR bans Confederate flag from its races and properties
- McIlroy lobbies for more consolidation in wake of shutdown
- The Latest: Columbus statue pulled down in St. Paul
- Ossoff holds strong lead in Georgia US Senate primary
Popular BaytownSun Stories
Articles
- Protest march to Baytown Police Department slated for today
- Baytown officer under review in viral arrest
- Baytown to start assessing late fees, penalties again for past due water bills
- Baytown council briefs
- Protesters march on Baytown police station
- Timothy Wayne Coyle
- Texas Ave. oak tree targeted by vandals
- Texas council member quits under fire over protest response
- Most Improved Player Countdown: No. 1
- GCM looks inside program for softball coach
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented