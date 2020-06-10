Agnes Miller-Brown of La Porte, Texas born on January 27, 1945 passed away on June 7, 2020. Funeral arrangements are being held by Robey Funeral Home of Baytown, Texas. Funeral service will be held at Bayshore Baptist Church, 11315 Spencer Highway, La Porte, Texas on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11 a.m.

