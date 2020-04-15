Walter Ray Warren passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Visitation will be on Saturday, April 18, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at Frazier Funeral Home, 7623 Harrison Street, Baytown, Texas 77521. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the practice of social distancing only 10 people will be allowed at a time for viewing. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and government regulations, there will be a public service scheduled at a later time when the threat has lifted.
Walter Ray Warren, 74, of Baytown Texas transitioned from labor to reward on Resurrection Sunday, April 12, 2020.
Walter’s smile and charisma will be missed by many.
Walter received Christ at an early age and attended Little Rock MBC under the leadership of Rev. Frank J. Landry until his passing.
Honoring and cherishing his memories are his daughters Loretta Warren of Houston, Texas and Darleane Warren of Pearland, Texas; siblings Wilda Richardson, Mary Warren, and Emma Jean Warren, all of Houston, Texas, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
