A 13-year-old boy riding his bicycle about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Texas Avenue was struck by a pickup truck that then fled without rendering aid, according to police.
The boy had multiple injuries including abrasions to his face, a leg injury and a possible arm injury, according to Baytown police spokesman Lt. Steve Dorris. He was taken to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston for treatment.
Dorris said an older white Ford pickup truck driven by an older Hispanic man hit the boy and knocked him off his bicycle. The truck stopped briefly but then left without helping.
Shots fired
A 63-year-old man was cited for assault, criminal mischief and discharging an air rifle over property lines about 4 p.m. Wednesday after a disturbance.
Police were called to the 400 block of Ruth Avenue, where a man told them he was helping a friend move a boat when a relative of the friend came from next door and got into an argument with him.
The victim got into his vehicle to leave and the relative threw a stick at him. The victim got out to look for damage, and the 63-year-old shot at him with some kind of BB gun or pellet gun, striking him in the leg and shattering a window of the truck.
Thefts
• A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 2000 block of Garth Road Wednesday morning.
• A Ford F-350 was reported stolen in the 600 block of Massey Tompkins Road Wednesday.
