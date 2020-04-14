• A Baytown man identified as 30-year-old Cornelius Willis was charged with aggravated robbery after allegedly pointing a handgun at a man parked at Food Town in the 1700 block of Decker Drive about 9:20 a.m. Thursday.
The victim followed Willis back to his apartment after the robbery and called police, according to Baytown police spokesman Sgt. Jason Kelly.
• A 27-year-old Baytown man identified as Blaine Brannon, reportedly robbed his father of phone and money when they met up at a business in the 5000 block of Garth Road about 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Dorris said the two men had reportedly not seen each other and several years. When they first met up, they had a conversation. During the conversation, he said, Brannon pulled out a handgun and struck his father with it, knocking him to the ground. He was charged with aggravated robbery, Dorris said.
• A pizza delivery driver reported being robbed at gunpoint when he delivered a pizza to a business address in the 4500 block of North Main Street.
He told police he was looking at the order to make sure he had the right address when a man approached his window, pointed a handgun at him and demanded money. The robber also got away with the pizza.
Pursuits
• A police officer attempted to make a traffic stop in the 400 block of West Texas Avenue about 5 p.m. Sunday said the driver of the car fled, leading to a pursuit through streets in the area of North Pruett.
Finally, Dorris said, the driver tried to pass another car in the 1900 block of North Pruett, lost control, hit a fire hydrant and went airborne, coming to rest against a concrete pole.
None of the four occupants of the car were injured.
The driver, identified as 17-year-old Francisco Gonzalez, was charged with evading in a vehicle and unlawfully carrying a weapon. The passengers, all minors, were released to family members.
• Police were unable to locate two men who escaped after a vehicle pursuit that ended near East James and Danubina about 7 p.m. Saturday.
Dorris said one of the two men had a handgun when they jumped out of the car and ran. Despite assistance from K-9 officers and a Department of Public Safety helicopter, officers were unable to find the men who fled.
A woman who was a passenger in the car was detained but later released, Dorris said.
• A man spotted driving at a high rate of speed in the 1200 block of West Main Street refused to stop for an officer and led police on a chase that ended when he lost control crossing railroad tracks on Lee Drive, Dorris said.
The man, identified as 18-year-old Edgar Rodriguez, crashed into a tree.
He told police he ran from them because he was trying to get home and did not want to get into trouble. Dorris said he was booked on evading in a vehicle.
Assault
• A man came into the hospital emergency room about 7 a.m. Sunday with multiple stab wounds. Baytown police spokesman Lt. Steve Dorris said the man gave police a false account of how he was stabbed.
Missing person
A woman reported Monday that her ex-boyfriend was missing. She said neither she nor his family have had contact with him since she last spoke with him on Feb. 28.
Dorris said the missing man is 30-year-old Gregory Wilder Jr. He is a black man, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.
Burglaries
• About $2,000 worth of property was reported stolen in the 2200 block of West Baker Road about 2 a.m. Thursday.
• A vehicle was reported burglarized in the 4500 block of Baytown Central Boulevard about 11:30 p.m. Friday.
• A vehicle was reported burglarized in the 100 block of North Burnett Drive about 4 a.m. Saturday.
• Tools were reported stolen from a business in the 1500 block of Interstate 10 Sunday morning.
• An attempted burglary was reported in the 3800 block of West Baker Road about 12:40 a.m. Monday.
Thefts
• A phone was reported stolen in the 3200 block of Ripple Creek Friday.
• A utility trailer was reported stolen in the 1100 block of Cedar Bayou Road about 8:30 a.m. Friday. The suspect was driving a black 2000-2008-model Chevrolet Z71.
• A package was reported stolen in the 4200 block of West Baker Road about 8:15 a.m. Saturday.
• Two vehicles were reported stolen in the 2400 block of Kipling Drive about 10 p.m. Friday.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 2300 block of Taft Circle. A man was later arrested in connection with the theft in the 1400 block Greenwood.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 300 block of West Baker Road about 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 3400 block of Shady Hill Drive about 11:30 p.m. Friday.
• Three bicycles were reported stolen off a porch in the 1300 block of Sandy Lane about 9 p.m. Saturday.
• A vehicle was reported stolen on Goose Creek Park Drive Saturday night.
• Lawn equipment was reported stolen in the 300 block of West Cleveland Street about midnight Sunday night.
• An enclosed utility trailer was reported stolen in the 6100 block of Interstate 10 about 3:45 a.m. Sunday.
