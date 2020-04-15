Police Beat – Robbery

A woman reported being robbed at gunpoint as she walked from her vehicle to her home in the 300 block of East Hunnicutt about 12:20 p.m. Monday.
She told police a man walked up, pointed a handgun at her and demanded her purse. Baytown police spokesman Lt. Steve Dorris said the woman initially refused to hand her purse over, at which time the man hit her in the face with the handgun and took the purse.
Later in the day the woman’s wallet was found in the street near Garth Road and Northwood Drive. When police responded to the report of the found wallet, an officer saw a vehicle matching the suspect truck description on Northwood and stopped it.
The driver, identified as 34-year-old Joshua Minkins of Baytown, matched the description given by the victim and items reported stolen in the robbery were found in the truck.
Dorris said Minkins was charged with aggravated robbery and felon in possession of a firearm.
Evading arrest
A man on a motorcycle led police on a chase about 10:15 p.m. Monday from the area of Garth Road and Cedar Bayou Lynchburg around to Wade Road, Decker Drive and finally the Craigmont subdivision.
Dorris said the driver, identified as Joseph Newton, was driving erratically at a high rate of speed, driving the wrong was on the northbound lanes of Decker, jumping curbs and eventually laying the motorcycle over in a driveway in the 4500 block of Ponderosa.
Newton then fled on foot. When a Taser didn’t stop him, a police dog did.
The motorcycle he was on had been reported stolen in Houston, Dorris said.
Newton was charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle.
Thefts
• Two pistols were reported stolen from a residence in the 1100 block of Windy Lane Monday.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a van in the 900 block of North Main Street Monday.
