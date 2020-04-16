A woman reported that she was sitting in her car with the window down in the 2100 block of Alabama Street about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday when a man walked by, reached into the open window and grabbed her breast, then walked away.
Based on her description, police located the 21-year-old Baytown man at a business nearby. He was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault.
Thefts
• Two pistols were reported stolen from a residence in the 1100 block of Windy Lane Monday.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a van in the 900 block of North Main Street Monday.
• A 2019 Radiance travel trailer was reported stolen in the 2300 block of Lanier Drive about 3 a.m. Monday. The thief drove a black Dodge pickup with a camper attachment.
