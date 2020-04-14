Hartman bridge ramp to close for one month

Drivers heading from Business 146 north onto Highway 146 near the Fred Hartman Bridge will face a new detour beginning Friday as roadwork near Missouri Street Church of Christ will close the existing connector ramp for about a month.
Chris Neil, public relations manager for Grand Parkway Infrastructure, said cars making the right turn will be detoured onto Wyoming Street to Missouri Street, then to Highway 146.
Trucks making the turn will be detoured onto Lee Drive, Neil said.
Traffic turning left onto the Fred Hartman Bridge will not be affected.
Neil said the detour will be in place for about a month.
At the other end of Business 146, TxDOT Houston spokeswoman Deidre George said the repairs to the overpass taking Highway 146 over Business 146/Alexander Drive is still on track to re-open near the end of May.
George said the COVID-19 crisis has not halted any ongoing TxDOT highway work in the Houston region.
Neil said the work on the local portion of the new Highway 99, from the Fred Hartman Bridge on through Chambers County, is continuing and expected to be complete in about two years, in Spring 2022.
While work continues, he said constructions crews have implemented some new practices to reduce potential transmission of the bacteria, including having fewer and smaller face-to-face meetings, cleaning and disinfecting equipment and installing more than 30 hand-washing stations along the Highway 99 construction corridor.
The reconstruction of the intersection of Interstate 10 and FM 3180/Eagle Drive in Mont Belvieu is also continuing on schedule, according to TxDOT Beaumont spokeswoman Sara Dupre.
She said FM 3180 will be closed sometime next month for removal of the existing overpass and construction of the new roadway.
TxDOT has been scheduling detours on recent weekends taking all or some traffic off the main lanes onto the feeder roads. There are also some brief closures to allow cranes to operate in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.