The United Way of Greater Baytown Area & Chambers County will hold its annual meeting at 4:30 p.m. today on a virtual format due to COVID-19.
The public is welcome to attend with donors, volunteers, agency representatives and other interested individuals encouraged to attend. Register online at https://ww.unitedwaygbacc.org/VirtualAnnualMeetingsandAwards. All current year donors are eligible to participate.
An annual report will be given and volunteer and workplace campaigns will be recognized. An election of incoming board of directors will also take place. Six new members have been nominated to serve on the board. They include:
• Matt Bollinger Goose Creek CISD
• Jarren Garrett Houston Methodist –Baytown
• Rusty Senac, retired
• Jamie Eustace, City of Baytown
• James Gibson, retired
• Lynda Villanueva, Lee College
Platinum Sponsors are ExxonMobil and Chevron Phillips. Gold Sponsor is ONEOK.
The Baytown Sun is a Silver Sponsor. Covestro, Texas First Bank and Goose Creek CISD are Bronze Sponsors while City of Baytown, United Major Medical and Lanelle McKay are Copper Sponsors.
