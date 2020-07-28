Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg and other leaders from her office will host a Baytown community conversation at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, with topics including the state of the DA’s Office during COVID-19, domestic violence, restitution, victim services and environmental crime.
The meeting will be conducted virtually using Zoom. Anyone interested in participating can get a link to join the meeting by contacting CommunityOutreach@dao.hctx.net before the meeting.
