The Texas Department of Transportation announced May 29 as the day that FM 3180 will be closed at Interstate 10, requiring all north-south traffic on FM 565 to detour onto the freeway feeder roads.
Northbound traffic will be detoured east to U-turn at FM 565 and southbound traffic will be detoured west to U-turn at Highway 99.
These detours will stay in place until August, according to TxDOT.
At that time temporary roads will allow north-south traffic on FM 3180 to cross under the new Interstate 10 overpasses while the permanent roadway is finished.
Ultimately the intersection will have the new FM 3180 passing under Interstate 10.
