The Goose Creek board has adopted a $243 million budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year that includes a one-time payment of $1,500 for all employees. There is no pay raise for teachers in this year’s budget.
The district’s Maintenance and Operation rate is also dropping from $1.06835 to $1.05475 for a difference of $.01360. The Interest and Sinking rate is going up from $0.28593 to $0.32500 for an increase of $.03910. The total tax rate for the new fiscal year is $1.37975 per $100 of valuation, a rise of $.02547.
“It is going up .025 cents, which is less than what we had predicted during the bond election,” Jessica Woods, the board president, said. “The rate is rising much slower than the voters approved.”
Goose Creek CISD chief financial officer Margie Grimes said there wasn’t a basic allotment increase provided by the Texas Education Agency, so no additional funds were granted to the district this year. The district instead decided to offer the lump sum of $1,500 to employees to ensure they will receive something instead of nothing.
“It is more or less a one-time payment that comes from the fund balance, rather than a general pay increase that would be an annual reoccurring increase to the budget, and therefore have to be included in the budget for adoption,” Grimes said. “The inclusion of a general pay increase would result in us adopting a deficit budget, which we could do or not do, that is one of our objectives, to make sure we balance the budget at the operating level. But it is a decision the board has as to compensation.”
There was discussion among the board members, particularly Trustee Agustin Loredo III, about trying to make sure the employees received the $1,500 before Christmas. But the motion on which the board approved did not mention a specific date.
“We asked the administration to give the employees their choice,” woods said. “If they split the payment up and take it as earned, it can actually go toward their (Teacher Retirement System) earnings for their retirement. If you are going to retire in the next couple of years, it could be helpful. But it cannot be before Nov. 1. You have to be hired and working before then.”
Woods said employees would choose to take the entire $1,500 before Christmas or put it toward TRS.
“That would mean they would take two payments, one at the first of January and one at the first of June,” Woods said. “That will be up to the discretion of the employee. They technically could get the money before Christmas if they want.”
Woods felt the budget was a fair one considering the recent COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the district, and other districts, to close their doors and begin online learning.
“I think it is a good budget,” Woods said. “There is nothing crazy in there. There are a lot of factors that will shake out in the next couple of months. We hope the state doesn’t hijack the funds coming through from the federal government to help adjust our classroom setups. And we are waiting to see what the state says how many students we can have and cannot have.”
Woods said the district would go over some contingency plans in July.
“If we can only have 25% capacity or 50% or 75% or even 100%, we need to know what that will look like,” Woods said. “We will have people that do not want to send their children and teachers that are unable to. So, it’ll be a hybrid, more than likely, of online learning and classroom. And we will have to adjust transportation issues. If we are at 50% or 75% capacity, obviously, we’ll have to reroute and reschedule so we can get people there.”
Woods said the district is already considering these and other issues and plan to meet about them in July.
“They are going to present it to us, so we know where they are in their preparation and who knows what to come,” Woods said. “Some of that may have budget implications, more than likely it will during the year. Then you are talking about how the state is going to counter the average daily attendance rate. That is how they send money to us. They give us less money for kids working online than they give for kids in seats. And that will affect how we meet this budget.”
