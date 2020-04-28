Serving others is a way of life for Brenda and Ricky Clem, so it’s no surprise that they sprang into action making masks during the stay home order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Ricky Clem retired as band director at Ross S. Sterling High School in 2016 after 32 years of teaching and began serving on the Goose Creek CISD board of trustees the next year. Brenda Clem retired in 2010 after 35 years as a teacher and three as a reading specialist, but she worked at the Sterling Band Hall and has been tutoring reluctant readers at Travis Elementary for nine years. Since they married nearly 24 years ago, they have had many opportunities to help others, both in and out of schools.
“There’s a huge blessing in the giving,” Ricky Clem said. “People always say they appreciate us, but we are rewarded by doing things for others.”
To date, the couple has created and distributed 542 protective masks in various sizes and patterns, some of which have been mailed to friends and former students. This includes 144 of the 500 masks ordered by Chambers County Fire Marshal Ryan Holzaepfel. The rest of the masks will be completed when the new order of elastic comes in this week.
The project required leaving the house, which they aren’t doing much these days, to buy 25 yards of fabric and 25 yards of lining. It didn’t take long for them to perfect a system.
“He cuts the fabric and lining and passes them to me. I put them together and sew the side seams, insert the elastic and pass them back to Ricky,” Brenda Clem said. “He irons them, making the pleats, and I topstitch them.”
Ricky Clem finds that cutting the masks is easier using an Olfa Mat and a rotary cutter, which looks like a mini pizza cutter, since he can cut through several layers of fabric. Surprisingly, he learned to sew and quilt, taking classes at The Pin Cushion, where she worked when they first met, but she prefers to do the sewing. It takes about 10 minutes to complete a mask, but they usually don’t work on one at a time.
“This has done a great job of keeping us both entertained, and we enjoy doing it together,” Brenda Clem said.
The Clems don’t charge for the masks and they provide the materials, but they ask for a $5 or more donation for each one, which goes to Relay For Life. They market jewelry, needlepoint items, baby blankets and other articles at craft shows through Clems’ Creations to increase their Relay For Life donation.
Their interest in cancer research began in 2005, when they both realized that no member of their family had ever been touched by cancer. They decided to pay it forward by raising money for Relay For Life. Since then, Ricky Clem’s grandmother and uncle have passed away due to cancer, and his aunt, who also was diagnosed with the disease, is recovering, so working to help find a cure is even more important to them. They have donated $15,000 to Relay For Life since they started this mission.
In addition, the Clems cook several times a week, taking meals to an elderly neighbor. They also take lunch nearly every week to the staff at the office of a local veterinarian, who has been experiencing health problems. Another favorite service project is volunteering at The Nutcracker Market for the Houston Ballet, wearing the elaborately decorated Band Shakos (hats) they created.
Life for the two has not always been perfect, but they look for the positive in every situation. Thirteen years ago, due to an infection in her bloodstream, Brenda Clem was hospitalized for 111 days, and her husband spent 110 nights at the hospital with her. They celebrated milestones with the hospital staff – 50 days, 100 days – just to make it fun. While she now uses a walker and scooter, she is determined not to let those things define her. The two travel together, cruising and flying, and rarely miss a chance to be out and about doing something!
Shortly after she left the hospital, they came across a statement, which has become a mantra for them. “We plan, God laughs, and success is learning to accept Plan B,” has become the way they live their lives, and she wears a necklace bearing those words, giving her the opportunity to share their faith when anyone asks about it.
“Ricky and I have a strong faith, and it was strengthened 13 years ago when I was so ill and didn’t know if I would live,” Brenda Clem said. “We realized that every day is a blessing from God, and our job is to use that blessing and to show our faith in Him through our works.”
Anyone wishing to order masks may email brndajclem@aol.com.
