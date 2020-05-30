The decision to make a documentary about the COVID-19 virus effects in China has thrust a former Sterling High School and Baytown native into the spotlight.
The Smithsonian Channel’s Covid: Lockdown in Shanghai features Tiffany White, an RSS alum who ultimately got a BA from Texas Southern and is an active member of Unity Missionary Baptist Church.
The film offers a glimpse into the lives of a diverse group of people, all living in the same residential building, grappling with the pandemic.
The daughter of Jackie and the late Rubin White Jr. moved to Shanghai to teach kindergarten in Shanghai six years ago.
“The documentary allowed me the opportunity to relay my personal experience here in Shanghai directly to a global audience,” White said. “It was a positive and reflective rollercoaster ride of emotion brought to life.
“Here in China I never felt as though my health was at risk. People understood the we versus me mentality. We were compliant with government mandates and committed. The government acted on facts, science and data in a swift and aggressive way and prioritized its citizens. We are now experiencing phased freedoms and a light at the end of the tunnel. We were all humans on the same team trying to save lives by taking the pandemic seriously.”
White says the experience in Shanghai has been overall a charming experience.
“My life here has been a beautiful whirlwind and taught me a lot about myself and about the countries I’ve visited,” White said. “I find it interesting to look at the differences between where you’re from and other places in the world. I feel privileged to live the life I live. My best education is living abroad, and it only makes me want to learn more about the world.”
For more information on the documentary visit https://www.smithsonianchannel.com/shows/covid-our-lockdown-in-shanghai/0/3493102.
The next airings are set for 3 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Thursday and 11 p.m. Friday. The channel is available through multiple cable and satellite services as well as steaming platforms such as HULU, YouTubeTV and FUBO.
