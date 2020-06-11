Police beat

Robbery
An armed man tried to rob customers at an ATM in the 2300 block of North Alexander Drive about 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to Baytown police spokesman Lt. Steve Dorris.
The victims said the man ran up to the driver’s door, pointed a gun and demanded they had withdrawn.
The driver did not cooperate and drove off, pinning the would-be robber between the vehicle and the ATM, possibly injuring him. The suspect was described as a black man wearing a black hoodie, dark overalls, dark Jordan shoes and a face mask.
Assault
A woman reported that a man pointed a gun at her and some friends about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. She said they were outside in the 1500 block of Nolan when they were approached by an unknown man who got into a verbal altercation with her before pulling out a gun and pointing it at them. He left in a black Dodge pickup.
Death
A 46-year-old Houston man died while sitting on the tailgate of his pickup truck in the 1900 block of Interstate 10, police said. An autopsy will be conducted, but there were no signs of foul play.
Thefts
• A 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo with Texas license 7162E9 was reported stolen in the 6300 block of Garth Road Monday.
• A utility trailer was reported stolen in the 2100 block of Interstate 10 Monday.
• A car hauler and two utility trailers were reported stolen from a business in the 100 block of Lanier Drive in Baytown.
• Electronics were reported stolen from a construction site near Wyoming Street and Highway 146 Monday.
