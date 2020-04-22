Have Faith: Church launches birthday parade effort

Birthday parties will not be denied during a pandemic and Jennifer Galloway and Faith Family Church will not be denied providing them.
As families are holed up at home for health and wellness safety, Galloway and the church have put together birthday parades throughout the area to spread joy and combat the doldrums COVID-19 has placed upon society.
So far, the church has performed 46 birthday parades for kids aged 1-12 and still has a couple dozen left to put on before the end of the month. The times usually fall between 3-6 p.m.
“They fill out a short form and once the response is captured, we contact the family and set up the time and day,” Galloway said. “We are getting so many responses, so we set up a schedule.”
A team of church members and then friends of the family will meet at a predetermined location – maintaining social distancing expectations - near where the birthday boy or girl lives.
“We decorate our cars with balloons and posters,” Galloway said. “We all get up and get in line then we alert the family we will be heading their way and we will drive by. We usually do two or three passes by the house.
“Sometimes we can give them a few treats. It’s fun to see their faces.”
The birthday family usually contacts their own friends and tells them where the meeting point is to join in.
“We had one where there were motorcycles and four-wheelers,” Galloway said. “They caused a little bit of a traffic jam there, but it was so much fun.”
Neighbors of the birthday kid will sometimes come out and join the fun, taking it the spectacle where as many as six to a couple dozen cars will be involved. A total of 50 team members are involved, although that number rotates throughout the schedule.
The plan is to continue through May as the stay at home orders stay in place and/or people choose to.
“I know my son has a birthday May. 15 so we are really going to want to keep that going for the kids if we are still not able to have birthday parties,” Galloway said. “We are all for it. The while team is ready for that.”
Elena Morales, daughter Ofelia Daniel’s ninth birthday
“It was all sorts of volunteers: I think I knew only one person was there; and people from our church,” Morales said. “They decorated their cars all different way. They had music blaring and all kinds of happy birthday songs. They gave the neighbor kid a treat so they wouldn’t feel left out, which I thought was amazing.
“Ofelia didn’t know it was coming and she kept turning around to me and saying, ‘What? They did this for me?’ She was resigned to not having a birthday party this year and she said, ‘this was the most amazing day of my whole life.’ She’s still on her parade high and it happened last week.’”
To sign up for a parade, visit myfaithfamily.org/ffckids
