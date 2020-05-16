The Mont Belvieu City Council, meeting with an in-person audience for the first time since COVID-19 restrictions were enacted, voted to lower the speed limit on the stretch of Eagle Drive between FM 565 and Highway 146 in the vicinity of the Eagle Pointe recreation complex.
After conducting a speed study, the lowest speed limit allowed under state law would have been 50 mph for the part of the roadway nearest Highway 146 and 45 mph for the part closer to FM 565.
Council voted to reduce the speed limit to 50 mph for the whole stretch of road except for a small section near City Hall which will be 45 mph.
Currently traffic traveling south on Eagle Drive from Highway 146 has to slow to 45 mph right after the FM 565 intersection — this change will put the 45-mph zone starting just before the intersection instead.
The council also voted to issue 23 million in debt to fund a Community Development Block Grant infrastructure program that will support several projects including the new City Hall, the new Fire Station, work on Langston Drive and new water lines.
That was $500,000 more than originally proposed after Council Member Danny Campbell proposed replacing a water line that runs alongside the eastern edge of Eagle Drive a year earlier than currently scheduled.
The water line is functioning but contains asbestos.
The $500,000 will pay for design and engineering services, with construction expected to be funded the following year.
That amendment was approved unanimously.
The new debt being taken on will not require a tax increase, according to City Manager Nathan Watkins.
All of the work was already planned—the only change was advancing the water line replacement by a year.
City Engineer Ricardo Villagrand reported that the contractor on the Grand Parkway project is now expecting the completion date to be about four months later than the previously planned spring of 2022.
