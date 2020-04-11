Voting rights groups and Democrats nationally are ratcheting up pressure tomake mail voting more available in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
President Trump claims increased usage of “mail ballots are a very dangerous thing for this country.”
The president has been arguing mail-in ballots are frequently fraudulent for the past week. Trump has also said that making it easier to vote in America would hurt the Republican Party.
Which brings us to Barbers Hill and Mont Belvieu.
The May 2 elections are in both jurisdictions and with local officials encouraging voters to use mail-in ballots during the state coronavirus lockdown, it looks to be a flashpoint in the debate about access to voting during a pandemic.
In this case, the debate pits citizens and locally elected officials from an overwhelmingly Republican-voting stronghold against the state and national Republican Party line.
After Gov. Greg Abbott
has given local officials the choice of holding elections in May or moving them to November, both the city and school district chose to keep their elections in May.
Barbers Hill, chiefly, because, if approved, the bond would finance new construction that must be expedited to meet the booming growth in students.
Here’s what’s on the May ballot. A $277.5 million bond for school district improvements and two school board positions are up. The city has a mayoral election with Mayor Nick Dixon being challenged by Kevin Yeager, and two council positions are up.
To date, there have been 480 applications for mail-in ballots in Barbers Hill, vastly higher than in previous elections.
In a typical school district bond election, turnout is around 850 voters. The last bond was approved by 86% of voters. In fact., the district has never failed in a bond election in its history since 1929.
State Rep. Mayes Middleton, who represents both Barbers Hill ISD and Mont Belvieu, said both entities should not encouraging using mail-in ballots for healthy people who do not want to vote in public because of the pandemic.
Under the Texas Election Code, the description of a disability, Middleton claims, is “a sickness or physical condition that prevents the voter from appearing at the polling place on election day without a likelihood of needing personal assistance or of injuring the voter’s health.”
“In accordance with Texas law, there are four ways to be eligible to vote by mail,” Middleton said. “One of them is ‘disability,’ and I agree with the Secretary of State and Attorney General’s office that the definition of disabled to qualify to vote by mail has not been expanded to cover otherwise healthy people. It is against the law to get people to apply for a ballot by mail as disabled when they are not currently disabled. I also agree with President Trump that not everyone is eligible to vote by mail, we should not conduct elections that way because of rampant voter fraud with mail-in ballots.”
Barbers Hill maintains that the definition of disability in the state election code includes the case if someone feels that voting in person is injurious to his or her health, then they can claim disability.
“Those aren’t my words, those are words from the election code sent to Barbers Hill by the Secretary of State one week ago,” Barbers Hill Superintendent Dr. Greg Poole said.
And the reason to encourage the use of mail-in ballots, Poole has promised “a better turnout than our last bond election.”
Poole said: “We simply want to ensure that fear of voting in person does not silence a single voters’ voice.”
State Rep. Briscoe Cain, who does not represent either Barbers Hill or Mont Belvieu, has also jumped into the fray.
He said he sent a letter to the Texas Attorney General’s office asking for a criminal investigation “to determine whether any of the government actors involved with the promotion of the joint election have violated the provisions of the Texas Election Code.
“There are at least three provisions in the code that one could be prosecuted under for causing a person to unlawfully apply for or obtain a ballot,” Cain said.
Poole called the state representatives view of the situation “absurd, ridiculous, and certainly sounds like voter intimidation.”
“We simply want to ensure that fear of voting in person does not silence a single voters’ voice,” Poole said.
“We have two elected boards of one of the finest cities and school districts in the state who chose to continue our election chiefly because of the need to address student safety in one of the fastest areas of Houston,” Poole said. “Local control is sacred in Texas, and we don’t need nor request the opinion of an elected official who doesn’t represent a single one of our voters. We are doing our best in an unprecedented health crisis to legally emphasize the safety of all voters. The true crime is our community and students are being used as pawns to further some grand political agenda.”
Mont Belvieu City Manager Nathan Watkins blasted Cain’s threat to have them investigated.
“The City of Mont Belvieu is following the guidelines issued by the Secretary of State on April 2 about COVID-19 Voting and Election Procedures,” Watkins said. “Our governor in a recent statewide call, stated very clearly he does not have the authority to cancel the May elections. Therefore, the city believes that we can have a safe election where all eligible voters’ voices are heard. The only issue we have faced regarding the May election is the intimidation from State Rep. Briscoe Cain, who does not represent one voter in the City of Mont Belvieu.”
In a reference to a recent Facebook post from Cain, Watkins said Cain “continued to promote his own political agenda to the detriment of the safety of all Mont Belvieu voters.”
Citing the state’s stay-at-home order, the Texas secretary of state is instructing municipalities to delay their May 2 elections.
In an email to local election officials sent Thursday afternoon, the state’s director of elections, Keith Ingram, said cities, towns and school boards that hadn’t pushed their upcoming elections to November “must take action to do so immediately” or risk facing a challenge in court.
“If you don’t move your May 2nd election, you are subjecting voters to health risks and potential criminal violations,” Ingram wrote. “Failure to postpone your election will put your election at severe risk for an election contest.”
Middleton said Texas election code is clear and definitions should not be changed to fit the situation.
“The definition of ‘disabled’ to be qualified to vote by mail has not been legally expanded to everyone, nor should it be,” he said. “Governor Abbott allowed local governments to move their elections to November because of the virus or fear of it. This is why the Galveston County Clerk said he will not conduct any May elections - most voters did not want an in-person election in May, so he effectively moved the May elections.”
Nonetheless, the elections are underway. Barbers Hill has already gotten 90 mail-in ballots returned in the election and early voting starts in less than two weeks.
In March, Texas Democrats filed a lawsuit in an effort to make the state deem everyone eligible to vote by mail in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. This case has a scheduled hearing on Wednesday.
The Barbers Hill district has put out a list of precautions for those that want to vote in person can do so with some protection against the COVID-19 virus.
This includes obeying social distancing rules, using six-foot markers to separate voters, providing alcohol-based hand sanitizer, using gloves and masks, installing countertop screens, making sure no more than 10 people are in the polling location at a time, having poll workers use N95 masks and gloves, distributing a disposable stylus to use on voting screens and other safeguards. For voters with disabilities, or those that cannot enter the polling location for whatever reason, curbside voting is available.
Mont Belvieu officials have urged voters can use mail-in ballots if they feel uncomfortable with voting in person.
“Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the State of Texas is allowing residents to have their voice and votes heard through the use of mail-in ballots during our upcoming elections,” Brian Ligon, City of Mont Belvieu, said. “While we are very satisfied with the precautionary steps Barbers Hill ISD will have in place at the C.T. Joseph Conference Center during both early voting and on election day, we are encouraging any of our residents who are hesitant about voting in person to utilize mail-in ballots.”
Anyone planning to use a mail-in ballot needs to have his or her application sent in by April 20. Early voting begins that day and ends April 28. The polling location is the C. T. Joseph Conference Center, Barbers Hill ISD, 9600 Eagle Drive, Mont Belvieu. It is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 21 and 28.
The mail-in application, as well as voting by mail information, can be found at www.montbelvieu.net/election.
