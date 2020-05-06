Evading
A 29-year-old Baytown man was charged with evading in a vehicle after he led police on a car chase from the Garth Road Walmart east on Cedar Bayou Lynchburg before crashing into a ditch past North Main Street about 4:15 p.m. Monday.
Baytown police spokesman Lt. Steve Dorris said the man, identified as 29-year-old Corey Simmons, fled when police tried to conduct a traffic stop.
When he crashed the car, police were able to quickly detain his passenger, 31-year-old Jay Jeffries of Crosby. Jeffries was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Simmons fled on foot and eluded officers. He was located after an extensive search of the area with the assistance of K-9 units and a Department of Public Safety helicopter. Police also found a handgun in the vehicle. The gun had been reported stolen.
Resisting
A man identified as 19-year-old Mike Flores of Baytown was charged with resisting arrest after he became aggressive with officers responding to a family disturbance in the 600 block of East Sterling Avenue about 6:15 p.m. Monday.
Burglaries
• Property was reported stolen from the wastewater treatment plant in the 1500 block of Interstate 10 Sunday night.
• The garage of a residence was reported burglarized in the 600 block of East Fayle Avenue Monday.
• Tools were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 700 block of Hunt Road about 4:20 a.m. Monday.
Thefts
• Outdoors equipment was reported stolen in the 4400 block of North Highway 146 Sunday night.
