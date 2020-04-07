Chambers County officials, in partnership with the City of Mont Belvieu, have developed a COVID-19 dashboard that contains daily testing and case counts.
It will be updated at 5 p.m. each day.
As of Monday, the dashboard reported a total of 17 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chambers County. Most of the cases are in West Chambers County, with 11. Four cases have been reported in mid-county with two in East Chambers County.
The two main age ranges of people reported with the virus are the 51 to 60 age group and the 41 to 50 age group, both with 23.53% of the residents in the county. The 31 to 40 age range makes up 17.65%, which equals the 61 to 70 age group. The 21 to 30 age group makes up 11.76%, while the one to 20 age range is 11.76%.
The case gender is 64.71% for women and 35.29% for the men.
The dashboard also reports 163 people in the county have been tested with zero deaths. Three are reported to have recovered.
The site can be found by visiting https://montbelvieu.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/80511e2f638347228263cb563142adcc.
