Mid Chambers County Ministerial Alliance will hold a drive-in Easter Sunrise Service Sunday morning, 7 a.m., at the boat ramp parking area of Fort Anahuac Park. The event has the approval of Chambers County. Everyone will remain in their vehicles while a sound system with an amplifier will allow everyone to hear the music and the message while still in their cars. Persons will be on hand to direct parking.
“What a blessing to be able to have this service and to provide a ray of hope and encouragement to our community,” said Ministerial Alliance Chairman Pastor Mark Pagels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.