Baytown is receiving two grants through the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Program The grant funds are being administered through the Texas General Land Office.
Harris County will allocate $6.6 million in funds to Baytown, which will help mitigate flooding at the East Wastewater Treatment Plant.
“We will reconstruct and elevate our Operations Building which was destroyed, and we will install a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition, or SCADA system to remotely monitor and control plant operations and we will convert pumps at the entrance of the plant that were damaged to submersible pumps,” Alice Jauregui, City of Baytown spokeswoman.
Jauregui also said the Houston-Galveston Area Council is allocating another $1.7 million in grant funds to the city for improvements to the storm drainage systems in Lincoln Cedars and Julie Ann Villa subdivisions in Chambers County.
“These areas will have storm drainage pipes installed or replaced, ditches regarded, drainage headwalls replaced, and streets repaired,” she said.
Jauregui said the city has just received contracts for these projects, which will initiate a two- to three-year project phase that will include an environmental review as well as design and construction.
Hurricane Harvey hit the Gulf Coast, including Baytown, in August 2017. It dumped 50-inches of rain over a four-day period in the southeast Texas area. In Harris County alone, 36 lives were lost, and the damages were over $125 billion. In Baytown, about 4,300 homes suffered flood damage. In Chambers County, some 6,000 people were affected by the storm.
