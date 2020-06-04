A man is expected to survive being shot at an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Garth Road about 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to Baytown police spokesman Lt. Steve Dorris.
Police determined that the victim showed up at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment brandishing a handgun, apparently wanting to confront another man who was visiting the woman at the time.
He forced his way into the bedroom of the apartment where the other man was hiding. The other man, also armed, fired at least one round at him, striking him in the torso, Dorris said.
The other man fired at him several more times as he fled, hitting him in the arm.
The injured man then made his way to another apartment, where he knocked on the door and asked the resident to call for help.
He was flown to a Houston hospital for treatment.
Dorris said Wednesday he is still in the hospital and has not yet been interviewed by police.
