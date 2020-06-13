Pirates Bay Waterpark opens at 10 a.m. today with planned hours through 2 p.m. and then 3-7 p.m. daily.
The 50 percent capacity will allow for 800 tickets to be sold.
For Pirates Bay, tickets will only be available for purchase online at a rate of $15 Monday through Thursday and $20 Friday through Sunday.
According to Jenna Stevenson, Aquatics Superintendent for the City of Baytown, all rides and attractions are set to be open. As per any COVID-19 concerns from the public, Stevenson noted that all team members that are in direct interaction with guests will be required to wear a mask and gloves.
“Calypso Cove opened Wednesday, and everything went great,” Stevenson said. “We are excited to get our season at Pirates Bay started on Saturday.”
In addition to operational changes, there are updated cooler and bag rules. No chairs, wagons, knives, alcohol, glass, or personal containers are permitted on the premises. Drinks brought into the park must be factory sealed and only one cooler per party will be permitted.
— Alan Dale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.