Baytown Christian Academy is making adjustments like many other school districts, to continue offering education to students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
BCA Headmaster Jim Twardowski said the school acted much like other districts began teaching its students online.
“We are like everybody else,” Twardowski said. “We are just trying to keep the educational process moving without creating additional stress for the kids, parents and for anybody. We’re also continuing to pay our staff during this time period and asking them to help continue the educational process. It’s been working out really good.”
Twardowski said BCA is not on a federally funded school lunch program such as the National School Lunch Program, so they are under no requirement to feed its students. Districts such as Goose Creek CISD and Barbers Hill ISD have set up curbside services to provide breakfasts and lunches to students.
“We only served lunch anyway,” Twardowski said. “There was no other extended meal.”
As far as online learning, Twardowski said they are working with the parent and/or guardian on whatever computer device they have at their home.
“A majority will have access to the internet at home,” he said. “For those that do not, they may be going through a phone or a neighbor. Our teachers have reached out to each family individually and found out what they can and cannot do. We are customizing to the biggest expense to meet their needs.”
Dr. Claudiu Cimpean, BCA’s secondary dean, said students under him are adjusting well to online learning.
“To the best of my knowledge, it is working out,” Cimpean said. “It has been a little difficult on some parents. Some are working and having to work fulltime and have to do some instruction when they get home. But we’ve done everything we can to help them. We’ve sent videos, either through YouTube or Google Classroom and sometimes on (Zoom.com).”
Cimpean said the assignments are essential but are nothing too complex that would inhibit a parent from trying to help their child learn while they are dealing with work, and virus issues themselves.
“These assignments will not weigh the parent or student down,” Cimpean said. “We are comfortable with timelines and give them a sufficient amount of time to complete the assignment. If they need more time, we request it from the teacher, and we work around it.”
Cimpean said BCA teachers are enthusiastic to transition from a traditional classroom environment to online.
“They have jumped into it right away,” he said. “Students are participating, and the parents seem to be on board. I have not received any negative comments from parents at this point. Everything seems to be working out well. We are understanding of the situation parents and teachers are going through.”
Cimpean, who is over students in sixth through 12th grade, said he has about 120 students under his charge.
“This makes it a bit easier to make sure all of the students are still learning and to communicate with them,” Cimpean said.
Cimpean said the students seem to adapt to online learning better since they are already familiar with the technology.
“They are better than we are with technology,” he said. “For them, this is a better environment than a traditional classroom.”
Andrea Case is BCA’s Grammar Dean and is in charge of the pre-K through fifth-grade students. Her students are also learning online, according to Twardowski.
BCA is closed at least until April 13. To keep up to date with what the school is doing during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit http://www.gobca.org/.
