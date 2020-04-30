Distance learning has been a success at the Anahuac ISD, according to Superintendent Dennis Wagner.
“I want to personally thank our students, parents, teachers and staff for their commitment to supporting our distance learning platform,” Wagner told board members. “We know parents may be feeling overwhelmed by the expectations to facilitate learning for their children and understand the challenge to balance work, education, and the everyday needs of their families. Anahuac ISD applauds them and truly appreciate their efforts.”
Wagner said the district has a majority of elementary students picking up assignments and some utilizing virtual assignments, while middle through high students are mostly accessing the virtual learning.
Each campus creates a Google Meets schedule, so students can interact with teachers daily. Special Education is available morning and afternoon daily virtually or by phone to answer questions.
Visit the AISD website and click on the yellow button. This provides plans outlining grading, Google Meets schedules, parent resources, meal information, Pre-K/K registration, administrators contacts, and COVID-19 information/resources.
In other news:
• Tish Powell was hired to be the principal at Anahuac Elementary School beginning next school year. Powell serves as the Academic Dean at Anahuac Elementary School.
• Wagner reported that the food service department has served over 13,000 meals to the children of the community since spring break and will continue to serve through May 22. He noted pre-K and kindergarten registration will begin May. 4.
