In an age of a pandemic and the first major health crisis in America since a century ago, three local retirement/nursing homes decided to have some fun.
After rains held them up a day, the organization decided to hold a parade for the residents of Baytown Nursing Home and Rehab, Waterford Senior Living and Cedar Bayou Rehab on Friday.
A procession of 100-plus decorated cars of local citizens gathered at Food Town in Baytown then made the procession, led by police escort to the three facilities.
Sherry Graham, Sales Director for Waterford Senior Living, believes this type of event is a welcome one as the elderly residents of the three homes battle depression and frustration of being cooped up for their own safety.
“It was just to say Happy Easter and that they are being missed,” Graham said. “It’s helping our residents. It was fabulous. The residents were smiling and excited. It filled the community with love and hope while building their morale.
“It’s tremendous. They have been quarantined for over a month. Just like all of us, they are looking to get out and have cabin fever. Any glimmer of hope is bringing great sunshine to us. The love that we feel from all their posters, cheering and people dressing up is just great fun.”
The parade was replete with all kinds of cars with their own sense of style of décor, offering residents a chance to get plenty of various looks at the personalities of the people who took enough time to care.
The seniors sat outside their residences while maintaining social distancing rules.
“It should be done more often: They love seeing children, their families and the excitement of the parade,” Graham said. “It makes you want to cry because this has been so hard on our residents while they have been so sweet and patient with their smiles.”
