The Baytown Municipal Development District has set a date for the public to speak up about its proposed 2020-2021 fiscal year budget.
The public hearing is set for 4:30 p.m. June 4 in the council chambers at City Hall, 2407 Market Street.
The sales tax revenue, along with other miscellaneous revenues, brings the total revenues for the proposed budget to $5.3 million.
City Manager Rick Davis said the current state of the MDD fund is sound.
“But we are facing more unknowns,” Davis said. “We are bringing a budget proposal that is conservative and in its anticipation of revenue and caution in its proposal of expenditures. While it is very conservative, there are too many unknowns that remain that could have a significant impact on the fund going forward.”
The proposed budget includes a “Perfect Trail” Pilot Bundle for Jenkins Park at a cost of $315,820. This will provide funding for a “pilot trails package” complete with signage, mile markers, lights, cameras, and 9-1-1 location markers along the trail system at Jenkins Park.
“This should significantly enhance the environment and sense of safety at Jenkins,” Davis said. “And if successful, we would like to replicate these measures in our larger parks.”
Councilwoman Heather Betancourth said she had seen vandalism, destruction of taxpayer-funded
property, excessive littering, drug use, suspicious activity, and people driving donuts near children and families at Jenkins Park.
“Jenkins is something I can personally attest to, but I also use the Goose Creek Trail a lot,” Betancourth said. “I feel like it is underutilized by our citizens, and every chance I get, I promote it and ask people to use it. The most frequent comment I get in return is they would love to use it, but they do not feel like it is safe.”
Betancourth said the perception of the parks being unsafe is a huge issue for her.
“Since our citizen use our amenities, we need to do something to make them feel safe enough to use it,” she said. “I am glad to see actual issues addressed at Jenkins, but where I see this going in the future is the Goose Creek Trail and more popular parks where people do not feel safe. Any kind of enhancement that makes people feel safe on that trail is a positive.”
Another $50,000 is in the budget to purchase and enhance the park security to “ensure a safe environment.”
Davis said park safety is a priority in the budget’s implementation plan.
“It’s almost the same story,” Betancourth said. “They are looking at purchasing automatic gates that close when the park shuts down. At Roseland Park, there have been a lot of complaints about people being there after hours, shooting off guns, and such.”
The budget also includes $190,000 for basketball shelters at Lincoln Cedars and Unidad Parks. MDD members say the covered court will allow for basketball to be played more often and during hot or inclement weather. Additionally, they will provide shade from the harmful UV from the sun.
A Business Improvement Grant Program for $50,000 is also in the proposed budget. This will provide funding for an economic development tool allowing MDD to work with small business owners to improve the aesthetic appearance of their establishment. It is a 50-50 match program with the goal of improving commercial/retail businesses that sit along the well-traveled streets of Baytown. It also is supposed to make customers feel more welcomed inside businesses and increase property values.
“If funding is approved, the program guidelines will be formalized in the coming months, so the program should roll out in October,” Davis said.
Another $100,000 is in the proposed budget for the Baytown Revolving Loan Fund. This will provide funding for low-interest, supplemental financing to help with business start-ups. It also expands businesses to help create jobs and enhance private capital investment in the city.
“This year’s budget does continue to support several critical economic and community initiatives and projects from past budget years,” Davis said. “Despite the challenges from a myriad of unknowns, the staff and I are proud to present this budget to MDD that supports Baytown’s march forward.”
To view the proposed budget, visit https://www.baytown.org/city-hall/city-clerk/agendas-minutes, click the Baytown Municipal Development District link, scroll to the “Discuss” link and then click the MDD Proposed Budget FY2020 link.
