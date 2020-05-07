The greater Houston area will get a live look at aviation history when World War II-era planes fly over the city on Friday. The Lone Star Flight Museum is organizing the Fight to the Finish Flyover to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day on May 8 the day Germany’s unconditional surrender to Allied forces was announced in 1945.
Admission to the Baytown Nature Center will be free to see the planes fly over the San Jacinto Monument around noon. Arrive around 11:30 a.m. to ensure a spot. The museum is flying nearly 30 historic warbirds on a path that darts over 18 neighborhoods, beginning and ending at Ellington Airport. The flyover will include a B-52 “Devil Dog,” a P-51 Mustang, a SB2C Helldiver, and more.
The flyover is planned with COVID-19 social distancing orders and guidance in mind.
