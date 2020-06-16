There is no place Alex Alvarez would rather be right now than on the practice field, developing young Ganders for the upcoming football season.
The young assistant coach has come back with quite a story to tell and it couldn’t be timelier with social distancing standards being stressed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Alvarez survived the virus and is all too familiar with the physical and mental toll it takes on a person. If there is a message to pass on, he will tell you it is not a myth and not something to take lightly.
It was April 5 that Alvarez was diagnosed positive. Weeks earlier, he recalled going to Mexico for spring break and when he got back, he went to work on home improvements.
“I was working on the back porch, moving dirt and remodeling my crib,” Alvarez said. “That week, I was going to Home Depot a lot on I-10 near Market Street. People were scared at the time but there was not much social distancing.”
Alvarez said he had a number of symptoms consistent with the coronavirus. There were chills and his taste buds abandoned him.
“I said babe (wife Patricia), I can’t taste my food and she was like whatever,” Alvarez said. “I couldn’t taste food for a week and a half. It would have been a good time to eat healthy. But I didn’t.”
Alvarez also suffered headaches which is not normal for him. And Patricia began to feel ill as well. They went to Patients ER but did not have a fever, so they were not tested for the virus. Alvarez said Patients wound up coming to their house and conducting the test, which turned out positive. Complicating the issue was the fact Patricia is pregnant, expecting a boy named Sebastian in August.
They couple have three other children including an 18-month old and were told to wear masks.
“They told us it is like a common cold for kids,” Alvarez said.
As for the couple, it was time for quarantine, which Alvarez compared to house arrest.
“You go from your room, to the restroom, to the living room to your room,” he said.
He was also struggling with headaches that made it hard to sleep.
“The headaches were the worst part of it,” he said.
It left a lot of time for thinking and for Alvarez, which was not easy.
At that time, he and Patricia had tested positive in addition to his mother-in law. It was not easy as he found himself helpless to control things. He blamed himself for not only getting her sick and worried about the unborn baby. He blamed himself for getting his mother-in-law sick and not being able to do anything about it. There was also a lot of uncertainty because not as much was known about the virus in April.
“It was scary, not only for us but our family,” he said. “Friends found out and they were concerned. If you are weak-minded and let things get to you, you can get depressed.
“Now we are in June and my household and my household is like nothing happened. I am back at work and its great.”
Lee head coach Tim Finn and Goose Creek CISD Athletic Director Dr. Bernie Mulvaney met about the situation and signed off on Alvarez being fully recovered from the virus. Mulvaney met with the district nurse to ensure everything was okay and never looked back. He said there was collaboration and one of the first things he did when the UIL signed off on the start of workouts was check with the district nurse.
“He followed all the provisions set by the school district nurse and was able to come back,” Mulvaney said. “We followed the CDC guidelines and the district guidelines. And he has not been systematic in 14 over days.”
Now, he is not only able to coach football but share his personal experience to reinforce UIL mandates.
“It’s scary the kids think it is not real, people don’t know what to do with it,” he said. “The concerning part is people don’t know it is real.”
Funny thing is Alvarez really can’t blame them. He was as skeptical as the next person when reports of the mysterious virus began circulating in the media.
“At the beginning, I was like it is just like the flu, I was naiveté to it,” he said. “Now I know. It can kill you. And that is why we have to stay on top of the kids, make sure they are bringing their own water and staying apart.”
Mulvaney said the experience Alvarez can relay to the athletes is invaluable and he is a welcome sight on the practice field.
“He knows vividly what can happen when you catch it,” Mulvaney said. “He can clearly communicate COVID-19 is not something you want and that you need to follow the guidelines set in place. He has been doing that and is happy as all get out to be back. And we are happy to have him back healthy.”
