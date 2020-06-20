Lee College regents agreed to join forces with Goose Creek Consolidated Independent School District to provide a free semester of college for 2020 GCCISD graduates who attend Lee College full-time in the Fall 2020 semester.
Regents approved the program at Thursday night’s regular board meeting, a few days after GCCISD trustees approved the agreement.
The offer will cover the full cost of tuition and all fees. Unlike the summer program, though, it does not cover the cost of books.
To qualify, a student must
• have graduated from a Goose Creek CISD high school in December of 2019 or June of 2020
• enroll in and maintain at least 12 credit hours in the Fall 2020 semester
• complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or the Texas Application for State Financial Aid (TASFA).
Any part of fall tuition or fees not covered by federal or state financial aid will be paid for by Lee College and GCCISD, with the two districts splitting the cost evenly.
Lee College president Lynda Villanueva provided an example to the board: If a student’s total tuition and fees are $1,000 for the semester, and financial aid covers $800, then the school district and the college each pay $100 to cover the remaining cost.
If a student does not receive financial aid after properly completing and submitting an application, then the college and school district would split the whole cost.
“Lee College is proud to join forces with GCCISD to help students take that first step in reaching their goals of achieving a higher education,” Villanueva said. “We know many people are struggling with finances right now as a result of COVID-19 and they might think they can’t afford to go to college.
“We want these students to know they belong in college and they belong at Lee College,” she said.
The offer is a result of the COVID-19 crisis, which not only hurt students financially, but also led to projections of low fall enrollment.
Regents chairman Mark Hall said that most of the college’s costs are fixed regardless of enrollment. While the program will cost the college in lost tuition and fee revenue, if it keeps enrollment up it will at least result in state funding for the credit hours.
Also, the college has seen a drop in the number of full-time and “traditional” students (straight from high school) in recent years.
Regent Gina Guillory asked Villanueva if this is only a one-time program or if it will be offered in future years. Villanueva said that at this time it is only a response to current circumstances, but the college will look closely at the impact it has to see if there would be a benefit to continuing it.
Two regents raised questions about challenges for particular kinds of students that are not addressed by this program.
Regent Weston Cotton asked about students who have trouble getting financial aid because they get no financial support from family, but the financial aid standards consider family income anyway. Villanueva said those students should speak with an admissions counselor to see if any appeal is possible.
Regent Mark Himsel asked about students who had ended their time at GCCISD but did not graduate. Villanueva said the college has ongoing GED programs.
Villanueva said the college would like to create a similar program with the other school districts in its service area. She has already reached out to some superintendents in person and will contact the others soon.
Villanueva said the original plan for the fall semester was for about half of the classes to be offered only in a virtual format, about a quarter in a face-to-face format and about a quarter in a hybrid format, with some classroom time and some virtual.
She said that may shift some toward more hybrid classes to get the benefit of in-class instruction while still reducing contact.
