Johnson to be mayor pro tem
Council selected a new mayor pro tem at its regular meeting – Councilman Charles Johnson. Councilwoman Laura Alvarado has been serving as mayor pro tem since January. Councilman Bob Hoskins was next in line but asked to be excused citing time constraint issues. Mayor Brandon Capetillo accepted Hoskins’ reasons and asked for Johnson to be appointed instead. Council agreed.
