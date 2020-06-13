Monica Kelsey, Safe Haven Baby Boxes founder, was appalled when she heard about the baby being dropped off at a Crosby fire station wrapped in just a blanket.
“The case in Texas is the exact reason why we’ve been trying to get boxes in Texas,” Kelsey said. “This baby in Crosby was laid at the doorstep of a fire station. The fire station is a safe haven location, but the law states it has to be handed to a person. It was laid at the door, and the mom called 9-1-1 to say there is a baby at the door, go get it. They go out at 3:30 a.m. and see a baby outside the door, and that is unsafe.”
The baby was taken care of by the firefighters until it could be handed over to hospital personnel, where it is reported to be in good condition.
Kelsey’s organization is headquartered in Indiana and has baby boxes set up in five states. She said they are trying to place the baby boxes at Texas fire stations and hospitals. The baby box concept involves a woman that has a child but is unable to take care of it but wants anonymity. They have the option of placing the child in the box at a safe location. The box is like a dropbox, only designed to hold a baby comfortably. Once the baby is placed inside, and the door closed, a silent alarm goes off, alerting personnel. The baby is usually in the hands of personnel within three minutes.
Eight babies have been surrendered in one of the organization’s 27 baby boxes since the first one was installed in 2016, according to Kelsey. Three babies were given to firefighters.
In Texas, under the Safe Haven Law, or the Baby Moses Law, parents that cannot care for their child and leave their infant at a designated safe place – such as a fire station – are not prosecuted for abandonment or neglect as long as the baby is 60 days old or younger. The parent’s identity remains confidential.
From 1999 to May of this year, 159 babies were abandoned in Texas, according to the National Safe Haven Alliance. A total of 60 babies were found alive in the state while 54 were found dead. In the U.S., there have been 1,547 abandonments since 1999 with 586 survivals and 874 deceased babies. The Alliance also states this year alone, 20 babies have been abandoned with only four surviving.
Kelsey said the Crosby case made them look at the Texas law closer.
“If Texas is going to say this is a legal surrender and the baby was not handed to a person, then these boxes should be legal in Texas,” Kelsey said. “The law doesn’t say they are legal, but not illegal, either. We launched in other states like this and did in Indiana in 2016, and we’ve had eight instances in 26 months with no babies being found dead in our state. When you look at what we’ve done and what others are not doing, there is a whole other option for these moms. Texas needs to take a close look at this.”
Kelsey herself is an abandoned child.
“So, I have taken this horrible tragedy of my life and turned it around into helping moms pick a safe option for their children,” she said.
Kelsey said there is a real danger in abandoning a child, even under the circumstances in the Crosby case.
“One of the things that is horrifying when one of these babies are found in the woods or creeks,” Kelsey said. “Animals feed off of these infants. It is disgusting and horrifying. This baby was left on the ground alone. If animals had been around even if it was only 30 minutes, the baby was there.”
Lobbying Texas legislators to change the Moses law to extend the age of the abandoned baby and allow the boxes is something Kelsey is aiming for in 2021.
“We are aiming to lobby legislators next year,” Kelsey said. “We have been contacted by some firefighters in Texas that want to change the law. We also have a lawyer looking at the legalities of us coming in and putting in the boxes without changing the law. If our legal team states nothing is preventing us from bringing them in, we might bring these in without legislators approving them.”
Kelsey is partnering with a Texas woman who has her own organization in the state. Pamela Allen, CEO of Eagles Flight Advocacy and Outreach, said she is helping to change the law in the next legislative session.
“What I am trying to do is not only get baby boxes, but go beyond two months, so if a mother has a child that is over 60 days, which is what the current Baby Moses Law allows, tries to surrender her baby older than that, she gets charged with abandonment,” Allen said. “We want to extend that and get baby boxes. We have to change that legislatively before we can put them in.”
Allen’s organization buries dead babies found abandoned.
“I have buried three abandoned babies,” Allen said. “It is sad to see that a mother thought the only thing she could do is throw the baby in the trash. If we gave them another option, we could save a baby’s life.”
Allen said they have the support of legislators such as State Rep. Ino Minjarez and State Sen. Jose Menendez.
“In the fall, we will write that up with support in San Antonio to extend that law,” Allen said. “A lot are hesitant about the boxes and safety. The bottom line is those baby boxes are a lot safer than a trash can.”
Allen said the cost for the boxes is another challenge they face.
“The boxes are costly. It is roughly $10,000 to install a box,” she said. “We would have to raise those funds privately.”
Kelsey said one other issue they want to clarify is that the baby boxes are not a pro-life or pro-choice issue.
“We tried in 2018 and got pushback,” Kelsey said. “These babies are alive, and they are already born. They are going to a dumpster, a fire station or in one of our boxes. We got so much pushback, the legislator didn’t bring it forward again. But if you look at the Crosby case, you ask why these boxes aren’t legal in Texas?”
Safe Haven Baby Boxes has a website at https://shbb.org/.
