Harris County Public Health reported that through Thursday there have been 6,356 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. Of those 4,053 are active cases. Another 2,189 people have recovered and 114 people have died.
The health department has confirmed 79 cases in the Harris County portion of Baytown. The Highlands-area ZIP code, 77562, has had five confirmed cases. The Crosby-area ZIP code, 77532, has had 21 confirmed cases.
The Chambers County health department has confirmed 42 cases. Of those 33 people have recovered and one remains hospitalized. No one has died. Most of the cases, 30, have been in west Chambers County, which includes Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Cove, Beach City and Part of Baytown.
Statewide, the Texas Department of State Health Services reports that 28,087 cases have been confirmed. Of those 1,686 people remain hospitalized, about 13,353 have recovered and 782 people have died.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.