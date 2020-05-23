Baytown Mayor Brandon Capetillo is set to speak at the Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce Baytown Chapter luncheon.
The luncheon is from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting will be held through Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Participants can join through a personal computer, a Mac, iPhone, iPad, or Android device. To join, use the URL https://zoom.us/j/98957671457?pwd=eklwd2JkOUZGdWl0V1R1T3J3aVRsUT09. Then use the password 453644 and the description: May Baytown Chapter.
The theme of the luncheon is “How Baytown Will Thrive in a Downturn of Oil Prices.”
Aside from Capetillo, a panel of local experts is slated to speak at the luncheon include:
• Aaron Stryk, Public and Government Affairs Manager, ExxonMobil Baytown
• Alan Hassenflu, President and CEO, Fidelis Realty Partners
• Roxie Krisher Hippard, Krisher-McKay Inc. Realtors
The fees/admissions are $10 for members and $15 for non-members.
To register for the webinar, visit https://ghwcc.chambermaster.com/eventregistra…/register/8093.
