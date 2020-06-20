These three may have been too small to play adult co-ed softball, but Brooks Brown, Presley Brown and Savannah Stark made the most of watching the action at the Wayne Gray Sports Complex.
Today's e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Greater Baytown
Tuned In TV
Chambers County Weekly
- To view our latest issue click the image on the left.
Obituaries
Sun Weekly Survey
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
Popular BaytownSun Stories
Articles
- Dr. Larry Joseph Christensen, DVM
- SO: Highlands drug deal leads to murder charge
- Hearts and Hands of Baytown feeds 1,781
- City party on Juneteenth draws criticism
- City police panel chair unhappy with progress
- BFD rescues driver in I-10 accident
- Mary Katherine Kincel Ellison
- Missing boater’s body discovered channel
- BPD SWAT responds to deadly family encounter
- Goose Creek board adopts $243M budget
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Questions & answers (9)
- Named for a Confederate general, should Robert E. Lee High School and Lee College be renamed? (6)
- Be the boss ... (6)
- Baytown officer under review in viral arrest (5)
- ‘Oft cited virtue’ (4)
- Vote out all the Democrats (4)
- Thank you, Donald Trump (4)
- Protest march to Baytown Police Department slated for today (3)
- City party on Juneteenth draws criticism (3)
- Baytown Sun Survey (2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.